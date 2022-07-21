Win Stuff
Reception welcomes new Laurel Salvation Army officers

Captains Jason and Keisha McMullin, originally from Arkansas, have served with the Salvation...
Captains Jason and Keisha McMullin, originally from Arkansas, have served with the Salvation Army for eight years. They were officially welcomed to the Laurel Salvation Army at a reception on July 21.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army has two new commanding officers.

Captains Jason and Keisha McMullin, originally from Arkansas, have served with the Salvation Army for eight years. They spent the last three years at the Salvation Army in Greenwood, MS.

The couple has been married for 16 years and has three children.

Salvation Army volunteers and staff officially welcomed the McMullin family during a reception on Thursday, July 21, at the Laurel Salvation Army Fellowship Hall on N. 13th Avenue.

For more information about the Salvation Army and how to get involved, visit their website here.

