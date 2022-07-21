Rally held for missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - It’s been 12 days since University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen.

Wednesday, his classmates, community members, and more came together for a rally in support of Lee and his family.

The message behind the rally at Ole Miss was to keep hope alive that Lee will be found safely and come home soon.

“With hope, sometimes that’s all you have when you have nothing else. But when you have hope, you have everything,” said one of Lee’s professors.

Dozens of students, professors, friends, and Oxford residents came together in support of finding Lee.

“He is a sweet individual. He was always outgoing,” said classmate Kara Gallagher. “The reason we’re doing this tonight is because if it was anyone else, he would be right here right now.”

Lee was last seen on July 8.

Wednesday, his classmates in the 2022 Department of Social Work graduating class held a rally for hope.

Classmates Kara Gallagher and Precious Thompson say Lee is loved by many and is heavily involved on campus in the School of Social Work, the university’s LGBTQ organization and more.

“Loved by everyone,” Thomas said. “Proud of himself. High self-esteem. Always came to class dressed impressed. As I said earlier, he was late because he wasn’t a morning person, but he was there.”

Wednesday’s rally was held to also show support for Lee’s family by letting them know the university and the community is behind them.

“You are not alone. We stand with you,” said one professor.

Classmates also shared how giving Lee is by highlighting his internship at Child Protective Services and his service to his community.

In a statement read by an attendee, Lee’s parents touched on his giving spirit.

“We were overwhelmed in seeing how he was ordering baby items out of his own pocket to give out to children in need,” said one speaker. “That’s the kind of guy he is. It’s our prayer that Jay Lee comes home safe and sound. Thank You.”

The Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the state attorney general’s office are all assisting in the investigation to find Lee.

