ProACT’s Learning Center opens their doors to learners of all ages

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ProACT’s Learning Center in North Laurel today.

The center’s goal is to help students of all ages- from kindergarten to college and all the way to adults wanting to get their GED.

The center also offers help with the ACT, Praxis Tests for teaching degrees, the ASVAB and a lot more.

Owner Lasonya Anderson said she is excited to bring this opportunity to the community.

“It is exciting to help students conquer their fears,” said Anderson. “Help students to conquer their goals and help them to retain information, help them be more comfortable in their learning styles and helping them to express themselves through their learning.”

The center is open Monday – Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for any parent wanting to help their child academically.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.