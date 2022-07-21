Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

ProACT’s Learning Center opens their doors to learners of all ages

The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ProACT’s Learning Center in North Laurel today.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ProACT’s Learning Center in North Laurel today.

The center’s goal is to help students of all ages- from kindergarten to college and all the way to adults wanting to get their GED.

The center also offers help with the ACT, Praxis Tests for teaching degrees, the ASVAB and a lot more.

Owner Lasonya Anderson said she is excited to bring this opportunity to the community.

“It is exciting to help students conquer their fears,” said Anderson. “Help students to conquer their goals and help them to retain information, help them be more comfortable in their learning styles and helping them to express themselves through their learning.”

The center is open Monday – Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for any parent wanting to help their child academically.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC

Latest News

Hattiesburg Public Schools make a few changes ahead of 2022-2023 school year.
Hattiesburg Public Schools adjust schedule, dress code ahead of new school year
RISE hot air balloon festival
Non-profit readies to help community ‘rise together’ at Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
The 12u All-Stars youth baseball team will begin their World Series run on Saturday, August...
Hattiesburg All-Stars headed to Dixie Youth World Series
Petal splash pad
Petal Fire Dept. hosts ‘Splash Day’ with local YMCA