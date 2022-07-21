Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary senior QB Wade Barr

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a trial by fire for the Seminary Bulldogs in 2021 under first-year head coach Mitch Evans.

Maybe no player learned more than Wade Barr.

“Growing up you always wanted to be the senior and now that you get here, it’s like dang I can’t believe it went by so fast,” Barr said.

Barr’s relishing every moment of his senior year - including every grueling summer workout.

He feels a lot better headed into this fall knowing he’s the guy at quarterback - Barr took over the Seminary offense halfway through last season after starting at defensive end.

“I’ve always wanted to play quarterback and [Evans] came and said, ‘Can you throw a football?’” Barr recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah coach, I’ll try.’ Finally got my chance, try to be the best I could.”

“Playing quarterback you gotta be a leader on and off the field,” said Evans, who led Taylorsville to two state championships. “And I think he does a pretty good job of that, he’s growing into that role. He’s never really had to do it. He really stepped up for them in baseball this year too as well on the mound so he kind of got the experience there playing and kind of leading the team.”

It’s less what Barr’s able to do on a field and more how he carries himself off of it.

He’s been at every summer workout setting the example for the younger guys.

“He’s a really tough kid, mentally tough,” Evans said. “He’ll take a beating and he never bats an eye. So that was the biggest thing with him. He had the arm and stuff like that but his mental toughness and just being able to take a lick and keep on ticking.”

Seminary took its lumps last season – a 4-8 record and first-round playoff exit.

But a full year under two-time state champion head coach Evans has done the Bulldogs good. They are eager to put their hard work to the test.

“[Evans]’s here to win,” Barr said. “Everywhere he goes, he’s here to win and he just expects us to live up to that. And I feel like this year I feel like these guys are ready to compete.”

“It’s just a fun group to coach,” Evans said. “They’re always like sponges, they’re asking questions and that’s the type of kids you want to coach. I still feel we’re a ways away but I see progress every day. I think we’re getting there, it’s just going to take some time but I’m excited about this group.”

Here’s a look at Seminary’s 2022 schedule:

8/26 - at FCAHS - 7 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Collins - 7 p.m.

9/9 - vs. Sumrall - 7 p.m.

9/16 - at Raleigh - 7 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Purvis - 7 p.m.

9/30 - vs. West Marion* - 7 p.m.

10/7 - at Jefferson Davis County* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at St. Stanislaus* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - OPEN

10/28 - at Perry Central* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.