Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

Good Thursday evening everyone. We are forecasting a chance for showers and thunderstorms later tonight into Friday morning. The chance for rain is 60% with lows in the mid 70s. As we head into the day on Friday we will have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday looks be hot with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. For Sunday you can expect a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

