Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

Good Thursday evening everyone. We are forecasting a chance for showers and thunderstorms later tonight into Friday morning. The chance for rain is 60%.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Thursday evening everyone. We are forecasting a chance for showers and thunderstorms later tonight into Friday morning. The chance for rain is 60% with lows in the mid 70s. As we head into the day on Friday we will have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday looks be hot with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. For Sunday you can expect a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

Good Thursday evening everyone. We are forecasting a chance for showers and thunderstorms later...
Patrick's Thursday Forecast
07/21 Ryan's "Still Hot" Thursday Morning Forecast
07/21 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast
07/21 Ryan's "Still Hot" Thursday Morning Forecast
07/21 Ryan's "Still Hot" Thursday Morning Forecast
Good Wednesday evening everyone! It is going to be another warm and humid night in the Pine...
Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast