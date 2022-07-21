Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway

Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police say an off-duty officer was involved in a crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway Thursday morning.

All lanes of the interstate are currently blocked in both directions at Sowell Road exit 114.

No other information has been released about how the crash happened or the condition of those involved.

If you’re traveling in that area, MDOT says to expect delays or find an alternate route.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Wade Barr, Seminary
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary senior QB Wade Barr
Wade Barr, Seminary
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary senior QB Wade Barr
Nearly 100 animals from Southern Pines can be adopted this weekend without the typical adoption...
Hattiesburg animal shelter waiving fees for National Adoption Weekend