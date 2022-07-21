Non-profit readies to help community ‘rise together’ at Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization plans to make a difference in the community with the help of hot air balloons.

The Hattiesburg-based non-profit RISE will host the first Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival on August 12-13th. Proceeds from the event will go to fund RISE community outreach programming.

According to Executive Director Catherine Jorns, the program has been a part of the Pine Belt for 22 years. They aim to educate, empower and encourage women and men to rise to self-sufficiency.

“Because anybody can learn how to get a job or how to interview,” said Jorns. “But, if you don’t have a better idea of who you are and where you came from and what you want for the rest of your life, then that job will not last. So, we want to seed the future, not just for you but for your children, and create a family unit and grow in this community.”

To accomplish these goals, the organization conducts one-year programs where participants learn valuable life and work-related skills through classroom education and real-world mentorship.

“What we do here at RISE, we are very passionate about helping our men and women find their place,” said Jorns. “And so, many times as we at RISE begin to nurture and walk beside our graduates, they enter the workforce through an entry-level job. Those entry-level jobs come from our business (partners), and the more businesses we have available, (the more job opportunities).”

With the help of these businesses, RISE will host the first Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival with family-fun activities such as live music, food trucks, an art exhibition and 11 hot air balloon pilots.

“We have a great community,” said Jorns. “We have people that are so diverse; we have people of all colors and all backgrounds, but they are all good, and they are all genuine. And so, we love Hattiesburg, and we want to bring a spotlight to Hattiesburg and RISE together. So, we want to bring people from outside the community into Hattiesburg.”

The festival will be at the Forrest County multi-purpose center and is free to the public.

