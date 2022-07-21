Mrs. Cindy didn’t know what she was getting into

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Most houses are built to be lived in, others are built to be seen. Such is the case with The Old Feld Home.

More Miami-Vice than Gone with the Wind, the 5,000-square-foot mansion sticks out among the other historical homes in Vicksburg like a giant blue jay among doves.

The style is Italian Renaissance. The roof is made up of a myriad of deep blue glossy shingles that radiate when they are hit by the sun. The outside is painted a gray-ish shade of blue and the columns and window frames are a bright white. It’s structured in the shape of an “H” and features two enclosed porches and a conservatory.

The Old Feld Home contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and four fireplaces. (WLBT)

In the front of the home is an elaborate concrete staircase that leads to a door the same shade of blue as the roof. It was built in the year 1913 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. As the registry states, The Old Feld Home “is one of the most architecturally significant residences of early twentieth century Mississippi.”

Simply put, there is no turning away from it. It cannot be ignored.

Enter Cindy Thrana, who heard The Old Feld Home’s siren song all the way from Rhode Island. She stumbled upon the home while browsing the internet around 4 years ago and saw that it was for sale. Cindy, who has a background in design, says she had always dreamed of restoring an old home and having a courtyard and a pool.

She kept her eye on the house until one day when she saw that someone else had put an offer down. The sale was pending.

A side-by-side of the conservatory when the home was on the market circa 2018 and a photo taken of the conservatory in 1981. (Old House Dreams/National Register of Historic Places)

It just wasn’t meant to be, she told herself. But then, months later, she decided to click on the house again. It was back on the market.

She soon arranged for a local man to take a look at it for her. “It’s a solid house,” he told her after viewing it, “but it needs a lot of work.” It was a cash-only sale. She began to scheme. Without telling her husband, Pierre, Cindy offered $150,000. The offer was accepted. The Old Feld Home now belonged to her.

In hindsight, Cindy advises anyone listening to not purchase a mansion over the internet.

The Old Feld Home in the spring of 1981. (United States Department of the Interior)

Although it’s known as The Old Feld Home, it was actually built by Hannah B. Fischel. It was only in the year 1929 that it was purchased by Maurice and Juliet Feld. The house has since been though multiple owners and has survived fires and hurricanes. At one point, it even existed as an antique shop.

Cindy was with her brother the first time she saw her new home in-person. Because the house had been without heat and air for so long, mold had begun to grow on the woodwork. “The house was, like, coated in slime,” she recalled. She said the first time Pierre saw the house, he was “traumatized.”

But Cindy charged on.

“I’ve always been this person who has a lot of dreams and a lot of aspirations and I took a lot of chances in life,” she told me while we sat in her kitchen, which practically had to be destroyed and built back again due to mold and termite damage. Its remodel is now nearly complete.

As she walked me through the rest of the house, she told me of all the work they have done and all the work that is yet to come. We enter a room filled almost exclusively with covered furniture. It was once the formal living room.

Patches of paint are missing from the wall. A light fixture sans lights hangs from the ceiling. A U-Haul box covers the marble fireplace. “You can see why I’m in such a state in this house,” Cindy tells me.

Cindy is having to restore many light fixtures inside the home by hand. (WLBT)

Years ago, the room had been through extensive work after being hit by a massive oak tree that toppled over during Hurricane Katrina. Some of the renovations afterward, she said, “were not exactly good.” Case in point, because paint was not applied correctly, it has now begun to pop off in various spots inside the house, leaving behind large blank scabs.

The largest room is the conservatory, the focal point of The Old Feld Home. It’s supported by six columns and on the ceiling are three stained glass window which, back in the day, were opened to allow air to circulate inside. At the back of the room are tall windows that overlook a courtyard.

In its prime, the conservatory was used for entertaining and Cindy hopes to one day use it for the same purpose. Weddings, parties, etcetera. But the floor is now made of plywood where there used to be white tile. This because the weight of the home was causing the joists beneath it to buckle, so the tile had to be removed to keep the structure from buckling any further.

When all the tile was removed (three dumpsters later), the house lifted so much that a cement staircase connected to the home cracked off.

The conservatory, as seen here, continues to be a work in progress. (WLBT)

The conservatory overlooks a courtyard. (WLBT)

Ceilings and floors have been replaced throughout the house, as well as the pipes. The sewer failed so that had to be fixed. Cindy has also purchased multiple furnaces and air conditioners. The expenses have added up - the electric alone cost $50,000.

What’s also been a challenge, Pierre said, is that when something is fixed, something related to the fix also soon needs repairing. A never-ending game of Whac-A-Mole.

“When I tell people what personally I’ve spent on this house already, they cannot believe it when they look at the state that it’s in,” Cindy said.

This is why she has started a GoFundMe. It’s raised nearly $3,000 so far, which has mostly been donated by friends and family. In the GoFundMe, she calls The Old Feld Home her “swan song” and a “gift to future generations.”

Cindy says she and Pierre often worry about how much the house will cost them in the long run and if they will even have the money to afford it. She’s also convinced that if the home had sat on the market much longer, it would have been destroyed.

“We’ll take it as far as we can and do as much as we can,” Cindy says of the house. Maybe Warren Buffett will see the GoFundMe, she jokes.

A bright spot, she says, has been the community’s response to her purchasing The Old Feld Home, with some people even stopping to hug her. “They’re so happy that somebody saved it,” Cindy said, before Pierre added, “or is trying to.”

Cindy Thrana sits in the conservatory, where she hopes to one day host weddings and parties. (WLBT)

