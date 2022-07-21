Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after embezzlement charge

Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after...
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after embezzlement charge(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) internal investigation of a Hinds County resident has entered a plea agreement.

MDHS announced that Lashanda Feazell, 46, entered into a plea agreement with the District Attorney concerning embezzlement before the Hinds County Circuit Court on June 20.

This comes months after she turned herself in on embezzlement charges.

While director of procurement at MDHS, Feazell used the agency’s credit card to pay her personal cell phone bill from August 2018 through January 2021, which amounted to $5,741.00.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened internal controls we have put in place to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud, waste, and abuse at any level, by any individual,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. Anderson said. “This matter was identified through an internal audit which developed into a full-blown investigation that later resulted in an indictment.”

Feazell has paid the full amount she originally stole. She is also subject to one year of non-adjudicated probation under the Mississippi Department of Corrections supervision.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Wade Barr, Seminary
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary senior QB Wade Barr
Wade Barr, Seminary
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary senior QB Wade Barr
Nearly 100 animals from Southern Pines can be adopted this weekend without the typical adoption...
Hattiesburg animal shelter waiving fees for National Adoption Weekend
According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers...
Mississippi leads the nation in summer teenage driver deaths per capita