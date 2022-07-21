Win Stuff
MHP trooper in single-vehicle crash Wednesday

.
.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mississippi 84 in Jefferson Davis County.

An early investigation by MHP discovered that the trooper was traveling east on Mississippi 84 when the vehicle left the road and collided with a ditch.

Minor injuries were reported from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

