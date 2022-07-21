JCSD arrests wanted man after responding to distress call

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call of a man, on Highway 184 at a convenience store on Thursday morning, who claimed to have been shot at.

The man then reportedly ran across the highway toward Eastview Baptist Church before disappearing into the woods behind the church.

JCSD deputies James Bell, Xavier Thigpen and Investigator Denny Graham responded to the scene. They searched the area for several minutes before locating the man, identified as Danny Dial, emerging from the tree line on Highway 84 East near Eastview Drive.

Officials discovered that Dial had an active arrest warrant through the Laurel Police Department for contempt -failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to LPD.

JCSD said no evidence of Dial being shot at was discovered.

