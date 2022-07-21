Win Stuff
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot increases to estimated $660M

While Saturday’s Powerball jackpot grows to $119 million, Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $269,000.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

In advance of the Friday drawing, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $660 million, with an estimated cash value of $376.9 million, the Mississippi Lottery announced on Thursday.

If the jackpot hits $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

This is the 28th draw for the current jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on April 15, 2022.

The jackpot for the Saturday, July 23, Powerball drawing is up to $119 million, with an estimated cash value of $69.2 million. Thursday’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is worth an estimated $269,000.

