Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles

Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles
Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More Mississippi organizations have come out in favor of Medicaid expansion in recent months. But state leaders haven’t shown any interest in changing course.

Still, it’s part of conversations on how to keep hospitals up and running.

It’s not a new explanation about why the Mississippi Hospital Association believes Medicaid expansion is needed for the healthcare system to thrive.

“The challenge is simply the revenue,” described Richard Roberson, Mississippi Hospital Association General Counsel and Vice President of Policy and State Advocacy. “And when you’ve got 10 to 15 percent of your patients on average across the industry, showing up with no ability to pay that eventually wears you down and you just you don’t have the resource to continue.”

But what is new? The lack of expansion is among the reasons listed by Singing River Hospital about challenges they’re facing and why they’re looking to be put up for sale. In the Delta, Greenwood-LeFlore hospital is looking to merge into a large heath system in order to survive. Their CEO resigning Friday. MHA’s Richard Roberson explained that for many systems it’s been a slow process of financial losses that accumulate over time.

“Where do you find additional revenue to help cover those costs?” Roberson asked. “It was already bad before COVID. Some of the financing that they were able to get from the federal government and from the state did help bridge some of that during the pandemic. But now we’re, we’re kind of pivoting to a post-pandemic world. And all those challenges are back, and the cost of even going up higher than they were two years ago. So that’s, that’s creating just a really, really difficult situation for the hospitals.”

The hospital association is hoping state leaders will be more willing to consider options moving forward.

“It just begs the question as to why aren’t we doing this?” asked Roberson. “It’s no different than asking for federal assistance after a disaster. We asked for federal assistance for a number of things. This is an option that the federal government has made available to the state of Mississippi and unfortunately, you know, our taxpayer dollars should go into.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe

Latest News

Nearly 100 animals from Southern Pines can be adopted this weekend without the typical adoption...
Hattiesburg animal shelter waiving fees for National Adoption Weekend
According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers...
Mississippi leads the nation in summer teenage driver deaths per capita
Donation sights for day three of the week-long campaign included Bay Springs, Columbia and...
Blood Bowl 2022 holds a busy 3rd day in the Pine Belt
6pm Headlines 7/20
6pm Headlines 7/20
10pm Headlines 7/20
10pm Headlines 7/20