Lamar County School District welcomes back students

Tardy bells and school buses mean Lamar County schools are back in session.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Tardy bells and school buses mean Lamar County schools are back in session.

After balancing in-person and remote learning over the past few years, students and staff said they look forward to a full year back on campus.

“We’re getting closer and closer to normalcy,” said Purvis High School Principal Brad Skeen. “We never realized how much we would miss that, but today looks like an old, classic, normal school day that we had before COVID. We’re blessed and thrilled to have it.”

Today was the first day with the district for some students and staff. That was the case for Jennifer Clark, the new principal of Lumberton Elementary.

“I am very excited,” said Clark. “I think we’ve had a great beginning to school. It was just great to see those buses roll in and our students coming on campus. Lots of planning and preparation have gone into getting to this point, and not only am I excited but so are our teachers and staff.”

For others, this was their last “first day” in the Lamar County district. Many of the high school seniors said they are using this year to prepare for the future.

“I see this year as preparation for college,” said Purvis High School senior Hastings Saffle. “I have college and career readiness, and I’m really just focusing on that for academics this year. And hopefully, I’ll be able to find a promising future.”

Superintendent Steven Hampton said the first day went smoothly, and the district is excited to have kids in the class again.

