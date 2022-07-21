Jones gets grant for new athletic equipment

From Special Reports

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WDAM) - Jones College’s strength and conditioning program has become the first-ever recipient of a $10,000 Life Fitness/Hammer Strength Equipment Grant.

“The Jones College application was submitted by Coach (David) Queck, who directs the school’s football strength and conditioning program,” said Lon Record, Life Fitness Regional Segment manager/grant review committee member. “We are impressed with his application and recognize the needs of the program and the outstanding student-athletes.

“Our congratulations go out to Coach Queck. The Bobcats already have an outstanding athletic tradition, and we are excited to see the impact new Hammer Strength equipment will have on student-athlete training results.”

The grant was sponsored by Life Fitness Family of Brands in partnership with the National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation.

The grant was open to NSCA members who represent junior college or community college athletic training programs.

In his application, Queck said that his primary goal in applying for the grant was to ensure that Jones’ student-athletes could train safely and in the best way possible.

Existing equipment in their training facility was becoming less reliable and having the highest quality equipment would drastically change the trajectory of student-athlete development.

During the school year, up to 110 student-athletes, representing eight different sports, use the training facility daily.

“The Life Fitness/Hammer Strength Equipment Grant is a wonderful opportunity for strength and conditioning professionals who are part of smaller collegiate programs to improve and enhance their student-athlete training programs,” said Carissa Gump, NSCA Foundation executive director.

Through the grant, the Jones College Bobcats will receive a selection of Hammer Strength equipment to support their training needs.

