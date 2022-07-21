J.J. Watt to lend helping hand _ again

Win Stuff
Football star J.J. Watt is stepping up _ again _ and helping pay for another's funeral costs.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

