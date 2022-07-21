Hattiesburg Public Schools adjust schedule, dress code ahead of new school year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Public Schools will soon fill with students and teachers, marking the beginning of a new school year on August 1.

“Our goal is to have enriched learning opportunities for students, to educate all students, and to ensure that our students are prepared to succeed beyond the classroom,” said Tonsa Vaughn, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Programs for Hattiesburg Public Schools.

Vaughn said that the school district is implementing several changes this year to help accomplish these goals.

NEW SCHEDULE

“We have four terms, and each of those terms does have a new, extended break inserted there,” said Vaughn.

Some surrounding schools are extending school breaks, like spring break, to two weeks to be in school year-round. Hattiesburg Public Schools, however, are taking a different route.

The Tigers will still have the standard one week for Thanksgiving and spring break and roughly two weeks for winter break. But this year, they’ll also get additional small breaks.

“Those breaks are strategically placed throughout the school year,” said Vaughn. “Our first one being September 5 and 6. The second term, there’s one October 10 to 12, and then third term February 20 to 21 and then April 7 to 10.”

Vaughn said these changes to the schedule is an effort to address the learning loss caused by the pandemic.

“Trying to meet the needs of students with learning loss or learning non-exposed, opportunities for our students to catch up, to be accelerated as well as exposed to additional standards, additional opportunities to learn especially in those areas of math and reading,” said Vaughn.

She added that the district felt this schedule was a better fit for their students and teachers.

“We just really felt that it was best that, in order to meet those needs, that it needed to be more of a continuous (schedule) without extended periods of interruption,” Vaughn said.

DRESS CODE CHANGES

“Jeans, however, should be black or navy only,” said Vaughn. “That is an additional change to our uniform policy. Along with that adjustment, we’ve also added that students are to wear close-toed shoes.”

For those who haven’t registered for Hattiesburg Public Schools, students need to be registered before August 1. Registration applications are available at the child’s school or online.

