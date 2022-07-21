Hattiesburg animal shelter waiving fees for National Adoption Weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In need of a furry friend to add to your family?

This weekend, Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats regardless of age or breed.

They are partnering with PetSmart of Hattiesburg, who will also waive their adoption fees on Saturday, July 23 only.

“With families on vacation and students home for the summer, we just see fewer adoptions in the summertime,” said Shelter Director Amanda Paris. “We also see a dramatic increase in intakes. We are in the end stages of kitten season this year, so we’ve been a little bit overwhelmed with cats and kittens. And, it’s always puppy season, so we have a lot of animals this time of year.”

The adoption event will be happening at the shelter on Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

