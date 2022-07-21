Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Hattiesburg animal shelter waiving fees for National Adoption Weekend

In need of a furry friend to add to your family?
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In need of a furry friend to add to your family?

This weekend, Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats regardless of age or breed.

They are partnering with PetSmart of Hattiesburg, who will also waive their adoption fees on Saturday, July 23 only.

“With families on vacation and students home for the summer, we just see fewer adoptions in the summertime,” said Shelter Director Amanda Paris. “We also see a dramatic increase in intakes. We are in the end stages of kitten season this year, so we’ve been a little bit overwhelmed with cats and kittens. And, it’s always puppy season, so we have a lot of animals this time of year.”

The adoption event will be happening at the shelter on Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe

Latest News

According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers...
Mississippi leads the nation in summer teenage driver deaths per capita
Donation sights for day three of the week-long campaign included Bay Springs, Columbia and...
Blood Bowl 2022 holds a busy 3rd day in the Pine Belt
Hattiesburg animal shelter waiving fees for National Adoption Weekend
Hattiesburg animal shelter waiving fees for National Adoption Weekend
Hattiesburg Public Schools make a few changes ahead of 2022-2023 school year.
Hattiesburg Public Schools adjust schedule, dress code ahead of new school year