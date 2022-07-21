Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Hattiesburg All-Stars headed to Dixie Youth World Series

Last year, as Mississippi’s 11u representative, the boys made it all the way to the World Series semifinals in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The Hattiesburg All-Stars head to North Carolina for the Dixie Youth World Series competition for the second year in a row.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg All-Stars head to North Carolina for the Dixie Youth World Series competition for the second year in a row.

The 12u All-Stars youth baseball team will begin their World Series run on Saturday, August 6th, taking on Alabama in Lumberton, North Carolina. This past weekend the team swept the Mississippi State Tournament, beating Philadelphia 9-1 in the championship game.

Head Coach Reggie Hayes said his team understands there is no “I” in team, but there is one in unity.

“We played in Petal first for district, and we looked shaky, but when we got to Pike county, all those boys gelled together and played as a unit,” said Hayes.

Outfielder Tyler Spencer said with strong, dependable teammates anything is possible.

“It feels pretty good being able to win and beat all these other teams because I know some of these teams worked really hard, but we worked even harder,” said Spencer.

Fellow teammate, Kelly Crimmins, added that his teammates are a family on and off the field.

“We just formed a bond, and I guess that just makes us come better together as a team,” said Crimmins.

With a great support system full of parents and coaches, Hayes said the Hattiesburg All-Stars are on the right track.

Brandon Sumrall, Jr., competed in last year’s tournament and said their goal is to come out victorious this year.

“I’m very excited to go to another state, and I hope we come out on top, how hard we’ve been practicing and get number one,” said Sumrall.

Jeremy Hatfield said this is his first year as an assistant coach, and he has enjoyed every second of helping the young team.

“It’s a great bunch of kids,” said Hatfield. “They’ve worked hard. They get along well, as you can see in the background. They enjoy being together, and it is a good team for the city of Hattiesburg and the state of Mississippi to get behind and support.”

If you would like to support the team in its travels to North Carolina, there is a GoFundMe site available for donations.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC

Latest News

ProAct's Learning Center officially opens
ProACT’s Learning Center opens their doors to learners of all ages
Hattiesburg Public Schools make a few changes ahead of 2022-2023 school year.
Hattiesburg Public Schools adjust schedule, dress code ahead of new school year
RISE hot air balloon festival
Non-profit readies to help community ‘rise together’ at Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
Petal splash pad
Petal Fire Dept. hosts ‘Splash Day’ with local YMCA