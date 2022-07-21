Hattiesburg All-Stars headed to Dixie Youth World Series

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg All-Stars head to North Carolina for the Dixie Youth World Series competition for the second year in a row.

The 12u All-Stars youth baseball team will begin their World Series run on Saturday, August 6th, taking on Alabama in Lumberton, North Carolina. This past weekend the team swept the Mississippi State Tournament, beating Philadelphia 9-1 in the championship game.

Head Coach Reggie Hayes said his team understands there is no “I” in team, but there is one in unity.

“We played in Petal first for district, and we looked shaky, but when we got to Pike county, all those boys gelled together and played as a unit,” said Hayes.

Outfielder Tyler Spencer said with strong, dependable teammates anything is possible.

“It feels pretty good being able to win and beat all these other teams because I know some of these teams worked really hard, but we worked even harder,” said Spencer.

Fellow teammate, Kelly Crimmins, added that his teammates are a family on and off the field.

“We just formed a bond, and I guess that just makes us come better together as a team,” said Crimmins.

With a great support system full of parents and coaches, Hayes said the Hattiesburg All-Stars are on the right track.

Brandon Sumrall, Jr., competed in last year’s tournament and said their goal is to come out victorious this year.

“I’m very excited to go to another state, and I hope we come out on top, how hard we’ve been practicing and get number one,” said Sumrall.

Jeremy Hatfield said this is his first year as an assistant coach, and he has enjoyed every second of helping the young team.

“It’s a great bunch of kids,” said Hatfield. “They’ve worked hard. They get along well, as you can see in the background. They enjoy being together, and it is a good team for the city of Hattiesburg and the state of Mississippi to get behind and support.”

If you would like to support the team in its travels to North Carolina, there is a GoFundMe site available for donations.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.