Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In a recent statement, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) confirmed that the deputies involved in the shooting of a mentally disabled Hattiesburg man were not wearing body cameras.

The FCSO issued a media statement on Thursday, July 21, to answer community and media questions regarding the officer-involved shooting. The top question was if the deputies wore body-worn cameras (BWCs).

“The FCSO currently does not have issued BWCs,” reads the statement. “The FCSO initiated the process of obtaining BWCs for distribution to FCSO members in June as a result of a grant that was recently awarded to the Sheriff’s Office from Congress.”

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced on July 5 that the department had ordered 60 body cameras as part of a $500,000 appropriation from Congressman Steven Palazzo’s office. However, the FCSO is still awaiting the delivery and installation of the cameras.

The statement also confirmed that four deputies were present at the incident, and all four were trained in Crisis Intervention Training (CIT).

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, CIT is an intensive, 40-hour training program that introduces local law enforcement to community mental health resources and techniques that allow them to safely and effectively interact with subjects in a mental health crisis.

“Of 25 Patrol/Warrants personnel currently assigned to the FCSO, 17 have been CIT trained, and the remaining members will all receive CIT training as classroom seats become available,” reads the FCSO statement.

The FCSO declined to comment on the ongoing Mississippi Bureau Investigation (MBI).

“Until that investigation has concluded and the results are released, we are unable to address these additional questions,” reads the statement. “... This will be the last communication regarding this particular incident by the FCSO until the release of the MBI investigation.”

Unanswered questions include:

What was the blunt object the subject used to strike the injured officer?

Was the injured deputy injured the one who fired at the subject?

How many rounds were fired and by whom?

How many rounds struck the subject?

Are all of the deputies involved on paid administrative leave?

MBI has not released any statement regarding the incident at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.