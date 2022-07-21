Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut

Several people who filled up at a Phillips 66 gas station in Hartford were shocked to find out they filled their tanks with water instead of gas. (Source: WFSB)
By Patricia Del Rio, Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – As if high gas prices aren’t frustrating enough, imagine paying a pretty penny at the pump to realize you filled your tank with water.

That’s what happened to several people who filled up at a Phillips 66 gas station in Hartford.

Not only does filling a gas tank with water put drivers at risk of running out of fuel while on the road, but it causes major damage to the vehicle.

The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying the rain saturated the parking lot and got down into the station’s fuel pumps.

Selena Pineda is one of the drivers who was affected. She filled her tank around 11:30 p.m. Monday, which cost her $53. Shortly after, she nearly got in a car accident.

“Filled up my tank with $53, I assumed was gas at the time,” Pineda said. “I hopped on the highway I want to say not even a minute, two minutes down the highway, my car completely stalled out. Someone could have hit me from behind.”

Pineda managed to pull over and waited for a tow truck in heavy rain on the interstate.

She later learned her Kia’s gas tank was filled with water instead of gas, which is costing her more than $1,000 in damages to fix.

After reaching out to the gas station’s owner, Pineda said she learned she was not the only one in this situation.

“He told me that six other people had called, prior to me calling, saying that they had similar issues,” Pineda said.

Pineda said although she has racked up expenses, she feels lucky to be alive.

“It’s just ridiculous,” she said. “A lot of innocent people could have gotten hurt.”

The gas station owner didn’t want to go on camera, but he told WFSB he has been working with his insurance company to reimburse drivers who were affected.

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection is asking anyone who may have had their cars damaged at the gas station to file a claim.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
GRAPHIC: Wife sues historic tourist attraction after tree falls on family car, killing husband
As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
Wayne County School District prepares for new school year
Wayne County superintendent discusses changes for new school year