Blood Bowl 2022 holds a busy 3rd day in the Pine Belt

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Summertime means hot weather, but it also means an increased need for blood donations.

During Blood Bowl 2022, many people in the Pine Belt are stepping up to meet those needs. Donation sights for day three of the week-long campaign included Bay Springs, Columbia and Sumrall.

Everyone who donates this week will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to win a $3,000 gas card from Vitalant.

Bethany Rigney, account manager with Vitalant, said she encourages everyone who can to participate because so many types of patients need help.

“We’re really trying to save some lives and trying to get some blood on the shelves for patients who are in very much need of that,” said Rigney. “It’s not just people in accidents. People who have cancer, people who have lupus, people who have sickle cell anemia, pregnant women with complications at birth and to make sure our patients are taken care of here in the Pine Belt.”

So far in the bowl: Hattiesburg collected 16 units of blood on Monday and Wiggins collected 15 units of blood on Tuesday. Laurel, however, is leading the pack with 66 units collected on Tuesday. The final numbers for Wednesday will be available later this week.

It’s not too late to roll up your sleeve and donate in the 2022 Blood Bowl. The event will continue through Friday with donation drives in Waynesboro and Purvis on Thursday and Collins and Petal on Friday.

