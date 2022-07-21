Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

2 Texas men are indicted in the migrant death-trailer case

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Pasadena, Texas, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury.

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC

Latest News

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Taking spotlight, Ukrainian first lady pleads for more US arms
ProAct's Learning Center officially opens
ProACT’s Learning Center opens their doors to learners of all ages
Hattiesburg Public Schools make a few changes ahead of 2022-2023 school year.
Hattiesburg Public Schools adjust schedule, dress code ahead of new school year
RISE hot air balloon festival
Non-profit readies to help community ‘rise together’ at Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival