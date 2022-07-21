Win Stuff
07/21 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast

Another day, another round of Heat Advisories for South Mississippi.
07/21 Ryan's "Still Hot" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Good Morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises here, so get ready for another dangerously hot and humid day. Heat Advisories have now been issued for all Pine Belt counties, meaning we’ll all get to enjoy 105-110 degree heat indices and a night that won’t fall below 75. That means we need to continue to practice our heat safety tips, so remember to hydrate, take plenty of shady breaks, and dress in light, loose clothing. It would also be best to just stay out of the sun completely during peak heating hours 2-6, but that isn’t realistic for most people. Thankfully our rain chances start creeping up again. Yesterday saw maybe a drop or two across the whole area, but today that chance surpasses 30%. I’m not expecting much through the afternoon, but overnight we’ll see the first of a few rounds of more active weather. I expect the first to arrive an hour or so before sunrise, and the second to flare up in the afternoon thanks to heating. This does bring a level 2 risk for severe weather to the Pine Belt, with the biggest risk remaining gusty winds and small hail. Tornadoes aren’t expected or likely, but not completely impossible either.

Regardless, things clear up nicely for the weekend as the clouds/rain dry up, but that means more heat and likely the return of more Heat Advisories.

