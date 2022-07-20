Win Stuff
William Carey LHP Chris Williams drafted by Detroit Tigers

William Carey pitcher Chris Williams
William Carey pitcher Chris Williams(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chris Williams became the first WCU baseball player since 2018 to be drafted, being selected in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. He was chosen with the 11th pick of the round and the 537th pick overall.

“It’s exciting for me and my family, especially going to Day 3 of the draft. It’s a long wait to watch everybody go, and people I have played with go earlier. It was exciting to get that phone call for sure.”

During the season, Williams played in all 53 games for the Crusaders. On the mound he went 7-3 with 88 strikeouts and a 3.99 ERA in 90.1 innings of work. At the plate Williams hit .333 and slugged .508 with 65 hits, 16 doubles, six home runs and 52 RBIs.  Williams earned SSAC honors as both a pitcher and position player.

Over the summer, Williams played for the Atlanta Blues in the Sunbelt Collegiate League appearing in four games with 7.2 innings pitched, seven strikeouts, and a 2.34 ERA as a reliever.

“I had a great summer of playing baseball,” said Williams. “Last week, the Detroit Tigers invited me, and I had a good performance. I had a good feeling coming into the draft.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

