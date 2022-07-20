West Jasper School board leaves community in the dark

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Jasper School Board met for their regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, July 19, only one day after Superintendent Kenitra Ezi and her attorney met with the board for a pre-termination hearing.

At both meetings, a large group of community members attended to show support for Ezi and hoped to hear some answers about the superintendent’s future with the district.

However, answers did not come Tuesday night.

The board ran through their regular agenda in about 20 minutes with no mention of Ezi.

Then they called an executive session that lasted for about 40 minutes. When the session was over, they allowed everyone back into the room and adjourned the meeting.

The lack of answers has community members like Isis Page frustrated.

“I feel like we deserve to know the status of her employment,” said Page. “We deserve to know. March 3, it’s July 19. Too many months have passed by, and we still don’t know who is going to be the leader of the schools.”

After the meeting ended, Board Attorney Ulmer Rance said the board is not prepared to make a statement at this time.

However, the board will hold a special called meeting on July 28. One of the items on the agenda is a discussion of personnel matters.

