Ukrainian refugee shares story of escape and journey to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ukraine is still at war with Russia, and Hattiesburg has become a safe place for some refugees who escaped dangers in their home country.

Tatiana Zatsepilo, 35, was a guest speaker at a Forrest-Lamar County Republican Women’s meeting held at Movie Star restaurant on Tuesday, July 19.

Speaking through a translator, Zatsepilo said she is worried for her family’s safety but encourages them to stay strong.

“My husband insisted that I leave Ukraine because it was not safe anymore,” said Zatsepilo. “I left behind everything - in addition to my family, my house - and I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m very nervous every day about what could happen to them.

“Don’t stop fighting because you’re all strong. I would like to tell them that I wish everything would be fine with them, and I hope we will see each other again soon.”

According to Zatsepilo, she had a rough time traveling from country to country to get to Hattiesburg, where she hopes to try and start a new life.

“I want to start over here,” said Zatsepilo. “But, it’s really hard to do alone.”

She came to America in April through a family friend who lives in Hattiesburg. Heritage Church has been helping her during her stay in Hub City.

