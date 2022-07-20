Tubi streams new movie from Laurel radio host, filmed in Jones Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Everybody already knows Laurel is on television for the HGTV show “Our Hometown,” but the city is featured on-screen once again, this time, it’s for a movie.

Joey Traywick is the creator of the film. Locals, however, might know him as Joey-T, an on-air personality for B97.

“Never in my life did I figure that I would write a movie because I’ve been an actor for a few years,” said Traywick. “Never thought that I would be a writer and director. But, I put it on paper, wrote it in script form, and within a week, it just came to me.”

Traywick’s movie is called “Vernon,” and he filmed it at a local Laurel attraction.

“At Landrum’s Homestead and Village,” said Traywick. “I was looking for a place that looked like an old western town because the movie is actually a western, based in 1885. I found Landrum’s and asked them if we could film there, and they were excited about it.”

Traywick said the idea to create a movie came from God, but the name of the film came from his mom’s life.

“Now, Vernon is an Alabama town,” said Traywick. “It’s a little town in Alabama where my mother was born and raised before she moved to Mississippi as a teenager.”

The film is about a poor Mississippi boy who decides to rob a bank.

“And he finds out that it was so easy and nobody tried to stop him,” said Traywick. “He just kept robbing banks. And, he finally meets a girl, and she helps him rob banks.”

If you’d like to watch the new film, it is now streaming on Tubi, an on-demand streaming video app.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.