Tubi streams new movie from Laurel radio host, filmed in Jones Co.

Everybody already knows Laurel is on television for the HGTV show “Our Hometown,” but the city is featured on-screen once again, this time, it’s for a movie.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Joey Traywick is the creator of the film. Locals, however, might know him as Joey-T, an on-air personality for B97.

“Never in my life did I figure that I would write a movie because I’ve been an actor for a few years,” said Traywick. “Never thought that I would be a writer and director. But, I put it on paper, wrote it in script form, and within a week, it just came to me.”

Traywick’s movie is called “Vernon,” and he filmed it at a local Laurel attraction.

“At Landrum’s Homestead and Village,” said Traywick. “I was looking for a place that looked like an old western town because the movie is actually a western, based in 1885. I found Landrum’s and asked them if we could film there, and they were excited about it.”

Traywick said the idea to create a movie came from God, but the name of the film came from his mom’s life.

“Now, Vernon is an Alabama town,” said Traywick. “It’s a little town in Alabama where my mother was born and raised before she moved to Mississippi as a teenager.”

The film is about a poor Mississippi boy who decides to rob a bank.

“And he finds out that it was so easy and nobody tried to stop him,” said Traywick. “He just kept robbing banks. And, he finally meets a girl, and she helps him rob banks.”

If you’d like to watch the new film, it is now streaming on Tubi, an on-demand streaming video app.

