Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after Topgolf competitor GolfSuites said it was coming to the City of Madison, Topgolf has announced its first Mississippi location.

According to a press release, it will be located off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

The two-level venue is said to feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Greater Jackson community and look forward to welcoming those in and around the capital city,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we feel the Jackson area is a perfect place to kick off our growth within the region.”

GolfSuites will be located near I-55 and Parkway East, with their ground breaking taking place “soon.” The company currently has locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The Madison site will be their fourth location.

