String quartet performs classics for M.D.O.C. inmates

Members of First Baptist Church of Jackson string quartet perform at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility(source: MDOC)
Members of First Baptist Church of Jackson string quartet perform at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility(source: MDOC)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mozart serenade inside a prison? That’s what was going on for inmates at Central Mississippi Correction Facility Tuesday.

The string quartet from First Baptist Church of Jackson treated these inmates to a private concert with violins and a cello, making beautiful classical music to an audience that clearly appreciated the treat for the ears.

CMCF inmate Duman Crocker said, “When I first entered prison, I had to find something that would take my mind off things, you know, help calm me down, and classical music does it.”

“Music is a language that anyone from any country, any system, anyone can understand because it’s the beauty that God gave us,” Cellist Sarah Beth Mullen said.

CMCF inmate Torri Sanders said, “Just because of sitting there and having that music poured into us, everything you put in is what’s going to come out, and it’s nothing but good.”

Dr. Beth Master, director of the Women’s Prison Seminary, arranged the concert.

Inmates not only heard selections from Mozart but also a host of traditional gospel hymns. It was a dream come true for both performers and patrons of the arts.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

