School-record 5 Southern Miss pitchers picked up in MLB Draft

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss baseball saw a program record five pitchers selected over the span of 20 rounds at the Major League Baseball draft, as Landon Harper (Atlanta Braves / Rd. 14 / No. 425), Ben Etheridge (Minnesota Twins / Rd. 15/ No. 444) and Garrett Ramsey (Boston Red Sox / Rd. 16 / No. 489) joined Dalton Rogers (Boston Red Sox / Rd. 3 / No. 99) and Tyler Stuart (New York Mets / Rd. 6 / No. 179) in being selecting on the final day of the draft on Tuesday.

Rogers becomes the sixth player in program history to be drafted by Boston, and the earliest selection of a Golden Eagle by the Red Sox, surpassing Jake Drehoff, who was selected in the 12th round of the 2013 draft.

In his 23 appearances for the Golden Eagles this spring, the left-handed Rogers held hitters to just .128 against him, while posting the second lowest earned run average on the team at 1.95 to go along with the most strikeouts among USM relief pitchers with 57.

Rogers, from Flowood, Miss., completed his lone season with the Black and Gold with a 1-1 record, while collecting six saves.

Stuart marks the fourth Golden Eagle selected by the New York Mets, and the first since James Ewing was taken in the 12th round of the 2009 draft.

Stuart posted a perfect 4-0 record on the year, making 22 appearances with four starts to post a 3.38 ERA. The Kankakee, Ill. native held hitters to a .233 average against him with 38 strikeouts over 40 innings of work, while not allowing a run in his 12 innings of work on the year.

The righty earned a pair of wins in the Hattiesburg Regional, as the Golden Eagles punched their ticket the programs second-ever Super Regional.

Rogers and Stuart continue a stretch of at least one Golden Eagle player being selected in the first 10 round in nine of the last 10 MLB drafts. The selection of Rogers marked the fourth straight draft the Golden Eagles had a player selected in the top three rounds.

Harper joins Ray Guy (1972), Fred Cooley (1988) and Bradley Roney (2014) as the fourth Golden Eagle selected by the Braves.

In his lone season with the Golden Eagles, Harper served as the closer, moving to fifth all-time in saves in a single season with 12 on the year. He struck out 50 batters over 43.2 IP, finishing with a record of 2-2 and a 3.30 ERA.

Etheridge becomes the fourth Southern Miss player since 2009 to be drafted by the Twins, joining Brian Dozier (2009), Tyler Koelling (2011) and Matt Wallner (2019).

The Collinsville native finishes his career with a 10-3 record and 3.35 ERA over three seasons. Etheridge fanned 147 with just 25 walks over that period and served as the teams Opening Day starter in 2022.

Ramsey joined Rogers, who was selected by the Red Sox on Monday, as the seventh Golden Eagle taken by Boston in program history.

He joined the Black and Gold after two seasons at Hinds Community College, recording a record of 5-2 to go along with 13 saves over his two seasons with the Golden Eagles. Ramsey made 38 appearances for Southern Miss with 65 strikeouts over 45 innings of work.

The five overall draft selections tie a program record and mark the fourth time Southern Miss has had five players selected joining the 1990, 1997 and 2004 drafts.

