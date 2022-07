PRCC offering ‘workforce’ classes at its campuses

PINE Belt, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College is offering a varied menu of workforce classes.

The classes are designed to allow a student to step into the market with job-ready skills.

Classes are being offered on PRCC’s four campuses: Forrest; Pearl River; Hancock; and Jefferson Davis counties.

Forrest County

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA): Day classes; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.; Pick up application packet at Woodall Advanced Technology Center, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg. Contact: Stephanie Clark, (601) 554-4646.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA): Fall night class; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive. Contact: Stephanie Clark, (601) 554-4646.

Certified Medical Assistant (CCMA): Day/hybrid classes; Pick up application packet at Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg. Contact: Stephanie Clark, (601) 554-4646.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT): Night classes; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Pick up application packet at Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg. Contact: Stephanie Clark, (601) 554-4646.

Pine Belt Works Manufacturing Skills/Basic Level: Day and night classes; Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive Contacts: Rebecca Brown (601) 554-4644 or Stephanie Clark, (601) 554-4646.

Forklift: Friday, Aug. 26; 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.; Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive. Contact: Stephanie Clark, (601) 554-4646.

Truck Driving (CDL): Day classes; Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg. Contact: Stephanie Clark, 601-554-4646.

Pearl River County

Truck Driving (CDL): Monthly classes; Poplarville campus. Contact: Cheryl Frierson, (601) 403-1113.

CDL Testing: Poplarville campus. By appointment. Must have valid permit. Contact: Brad Ladner, (228) 518-0309.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA): Night classes; Tuesdays & Thursdays, Aug. 23 through Nov. 10; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Poplarville campus. Clinical – 3 Saturdays. Contact: Cheryl Frierson, (601) 403-1113.

Welding: Night classes; Mondays through Wednesdays, Aug. 15 through Nov. 16; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Poplarville campus. Contact: Cheryl Frierson, (601) 403-1113.

Hancock County

Welding: Night classes; Mondays through Wednesdays, Aug. 15 through Dec. 1; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Hancock Center. Contact: Troy Teadt, (228) 688-3113/ (985) 788-3257.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN): TBD; Hancock County Career Technical Center. Contact: Troy Teadt, (228) 688-3113/(985) 788-3257.

Jefferson Davis County

Electrical: Night classes; Tuesdays, Aug. 9 through May 16; 5 p.m. 10 p.m. Dennis W. Fortenberry Career Center, Mississippi 42 Carson. Contact: Cheryl Frierson, (601) 403-1113

