Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

According to LPD, the robbery happened at the Dollar General on State Route 15 on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m.

LPD said workers were inside the building getting ready to close at 9 p.m. when the suspect walked in and allegedly flashed a gun that was tucked inside his pants.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.

The total amount of money taken Tuesday night has not yet been released. The suspect reportedly dropped some of the money when he was leaving the scene, and LPD was able to recover it.

If you have any information on the case, you can call LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

