Pine Belt organization aims to ‘raise hope’ for Latino populations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Language barriers can often prevent people from accessing resources like those needed to treat mental health issues. However, one Pine Belt group is finding ways to cross the language barrier for Spanish-speaking communities.

Juli Martinez, executive director of the Hope Community Collective (HCC), said the organization wants to enrich Hispanic families and communities across South Mississippi.

“Through direct services and providing therapy in Spanish, but also just through simple things like helping to translate paperwork, helping people in professional appointments, jobs interviews or medical appointments,” said Martinez. “With a Spanish translator, they can help them accomplish goals that can relieve a lot of stress in their lives.”

Through their Raising Hope initiative, HCC aims to provide three mobile teleconferencing stations to provide safe and private bilingual counseling sessions.

Raising Hope is on a mission to raise $10,000, and so far, they are halfway to their goal.

Akwete Muhammad, a member of Leadership Pine Belt who works closely with Martinez, said she hopes to see these goals come to fruition soon.

“We want to do what we can to help this wonderful non-profit,” said Muhammad. “Then we want to offer at least 100 scholarships for those Spanish-speaking families who can’t afford to pay for the mental health services.”

David Martinez, clinical director at HCC, said language barriers should not prevent access to mental health services. He is one of four bilingual, Spanish-speaking therapists in the state.

“The mental health here in Mississippi, specifically in the Pine Belt, geared toward the Hispanic population is almost non-existent,” said David Martinez. “For those of you who are watching this program right now, I want to tell you that you can encounter hope. If you feel like you are full of anxiety or maybe depression, I want to tell you that there is Hope in Hattiesburg.

To learn more, visit www.hopecommunitycollective.com

