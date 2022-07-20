Petal welcomes new school board member

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal School District’s Board of Trustees welcomed a new member while bidding adieu to a sitting member.

Dr. Greg Bullock announced his resignation, effective Wednesday, because he is moving to another county.

In anticipation, the board submitted Dr. Jana Causey to the Petal City Council to serve out the remainder of Bullock’s 10-year term

Causey will sit in Bullock’s seat through February 2026 after Council approved her appointment Tuesday night.

“He has been a tremendous asset and value and used his experiences as a parent, teacher, coach and community member to advance and lead the Petal School District,” said Bruce Magee, School Board chairman. “He will be missed.”

Bullock said he had been honored to serve.

“The appointment to serve on the school board these last seven years has been quite an honor,” said Bullock. “The Petal School District, in my opinion, is unparalleled in the state, and while there are many reasons for its success, the biggest is the support of the Petal community.”

Causey, vice president for Forrest County Campus, Allied Health and Nursing at Pearl River Community College, also serves as president of the Petal Children’s Task Force, vice president of the Petal Sports Association, and on the Petal Excel By 5 Coalition.

Causey is an active member of Carterville Baptist Church and coaches basketball, T-ball, and softball as well.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the board of the best school district in the state,” said Causey. “Our students deserve the very best from us, and I am committed to upholding the high-quality education provided by Petal School District enabling students to succeed in their career, college and life.

“They are our future leaders, and in this role, their education is my #1 priority. I would like to thank our mayor and aldermen for entrusting me with this important task.

,Magee said Causey was a fine choice to succeed Bullock.

“Jana grew up in Petal and now is a parent with school-age children and is also a valued member of the community,” Magee said. “With her experience and credentials, she will be able to add value to PSD and the Board of Trustees.

