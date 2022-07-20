Win Stuff
Petal Fire Dept. hosts ‘Splash Day’ with local YMCA

The Petal fire department put its hoses to use but not for putting out fires.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal fire department put its hoses to use but not for putting out fires.

From noon until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, the Petal YMCA partnered with the fire department to host its last pop-up splash day for kids in the community.

Petal Fire Logistics Chief Will Lewis said this event is a great way to end summer and kick off the start of the school year.

Petal’s first day of school begins Friday.

Lewis also said that with these splash days becoming popular for the kids, especially during the summer heat, the fire department plans to do them again next year.

