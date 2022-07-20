Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday evening everyone! It is going to be another warm and humid night in the Pine Belt with lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday we have added a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening with highs in the mid 90s. Lows Thursday night will be in the mid 70s. On Friday we will have a 40% chance for more afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s. As we head into Saturday look for rain chances to dwindle to just 20% with highs in the mid 90s. By Suday no rain is expected with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

