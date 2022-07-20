Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday evening everyone! It is going to be another warm and humid night in the Pine Belt with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Wednesday evening everyone! It is going to be another warm and humid night in the Pine Belt with lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday we have added a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening with highs in the mid 90s. Lows Thursday night will be in the mid 70s. On Friday we will have a 40% chance for more afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s. As we head into Saturday look for rain chances to dwindle to just 20% with highs in the mid 90s. By Suday no rain is expected with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Letrail Leggins, 36, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary...
Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial burglary

Latest News

Good Wednesday evening everyone! It is going to be another warm and humid night in the Pine...
Patrick's Wednesday Forecast
07/20 Ryan's "More Heat" Wednesday Morning Forecast
07/20 Ryan's "More Heat" Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/19
The heat will continue to build over the next several days
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/19
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/19