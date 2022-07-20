Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630 million

FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega...
FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time.(CNN, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The estimated jackpot for the next Mega Millions lottery drawing has grown to $630 million - the fifth-highest total ever if someone wins.

Friday’s drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run. No one matched all the numbers from Tuesday - 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 25 - Mega Millions said in a news release Wednesday.

The $630 million prize marks the fifth time in Mega Millions’ 20-year history that the winnings would exceed $600 million. And it would be the largest since $1.05 billion was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, Mega Millions stated.

The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe
Letrail Leggins, 36, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary...
Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial burglary
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
A potential citizenship question on the 2020 census would have discouraged some from filling...
Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Showing war’s toll, Ukrainian first lady appeals for more arms
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine