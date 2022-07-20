Laurel School District ‘excited’ for new modified calendar

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is getting ready for a new year with a new schedule.

This school year will be Laurel’s first use of the modified school calendar. Superintendent Toy L. Watts said he believes the change will be a very good thing for the district.

“We are so excited about our modified calendar because it gives us an opportunity to offer acceleration during real-time, like during the school year, instead of waiting for all the way until the end of the school year for the summer,” said Watts.

The new calendar will carve out two weeks in the school year where only specific students will go to school to get extra help with lessons.

“We will have one (session) in September, which is after the first nine weeks, and we will have another one in the spring in March after the third nine weeks,” said Watts. “Both are strategically placed in order to give students the most help that they can get during the time that we need it most.”

Middle School Principal Brandi Calahan said the school staff at her school came up with a new phrase to fit the new year.

“Our motto for this upcoming school year is, ‘All aboard the ‘Success Express’ at the Middle,’” said Calahan. “Meaning we want parents involved, students involved, local businesses and everyone just investing in their students at the middle school.”

She said the goal this year is 100% participation from the entire community.

“We need parents,” said Calahan. “We need everyone to, for number one, build relationships with their parents, build relationships with their administrators. Make sure you show up to events.”

Anyone who registered their child for school by July 15 will not need to buy supplies as the district will provide them.

