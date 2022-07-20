Win Stuff
Laurel City Council discuss renovations, possible new business

The Laurel City Council met on Tuesday, July 19, to plan upcoming renovations, proposed projects and monthly reports.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met on Tuesday, July 19, to plan upcoming renovations, proposed projects and monthly reports. One possible project could mean a new business coming to The City Beautiful.

If approved, the Law Firm of Carroll, Warren and Parker, PLCC, would provide legal services for the voluntary annexation of the potential new business.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the business would cost the city nothing but bring many economic opportunities.

“We today had the attorneys to handle that feasibility to check and see (if) it’s feasible for this company to come into the city,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “So if they decide to come into the city, they will pay all the annexation fees and everything. The city will be out of nothing, except we will gain a new business inside the city of Laurel, and they’ll have all the services and everything that the city provides.”

The council also discussed a major renovation of an outdated school building that would better fit the city’s needs.

“They’re going to renovate that place,” said Magee. “It’s been in a dilapidated state for many, many years. It used to be an old elementary school, so now it’ll be apartments for the elderly and other people.”

Magee also said several proposed projects would receive funding through the $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The state is supposed to match that dollar for dollar, so we should have around $8.5 or $9 million to do water, sewer, drainage and streets,” said Magee.

The next city council meeting will be on August 2 in Laurel.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

