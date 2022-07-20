Jones County Schools hoping for normal school year following learning loss from pandemic

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In just a little over two weeks, Jones County teachers and students head back to the classroom.

August 1 marks the beginning of a new school year for Jones County teachers, and students will fill classrooms on August 4. Superintendent Tommy Parker hopes these dates will kick off an average school year.

“We’re trying to just return to some type of normal school day, the normal start of school, and hopefully, we will be there come August, “said Parker. “The past couple of years, we’ve had some type of COVID restrictions.”

New Staffing

Parker said students continue to recover from learning loss due to the pandemic. That’s why the district is bringing in additional help to try and get students back on track.

“What we’ve done in regard to that is try to - through staffing, through certified tutors at our schools - (make it where) people that can pull students to help them with problems they’re having in math or problems they’re having in reading and address those needs individually for them,” said Parker.

New Schedule

Additionally, this year, all three Jones County high schools will follow a new full-block schedule.

“It will allow our students to earn more credits for our classes to, obviously, be longer so that we can spend ample time in each of those subject areas,” said Parker.

New Buildings

As the student population of Jones County schools continues growing, so do the buildings with new classrooms added to two of the district’s largest elementary schools.

“We’re adding new classrooms,” said Parker. “Eight new classrooms at South Elementary, and also eight classrooms at West Elementary.”

Enhanced School Security

Academics aren’t the only focus of change this year.

“Of course, something that’s on every person’s mind is school safety,” said Parker.

He said all Jones County middle and high schools already have student resource officers on campus, but he added that the district is re-evaluating its crisis response plans to ensure safety.

“We have our active shooter drills, and we have those the first of each school semester,” said Parker. “And, we practice our crisis-management - whether it be bad weather, whether it be an intruder, whether it be a lock-down or whatever the case might be. School evacuation plans, we practice each of those every year as well.”

Jones County Schools will have a county-wide open house on the night of Tuesday, August 2.

