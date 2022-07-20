Jones Co. VFDs respond to 2-vehicle crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S. Highway 84 East near Auto World around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage in the westbound lanes and began rendering emergency medical care.

Bumgardner said two passengers in the pickup were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries by EMServ Ambulance Service. The adult and pediatric passengers of the four-door Sedan declined transport to the emergency department.

Firefighters also assisted with traffic control, while emergency personnel worked in the area. No other injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and MHP also responded to the incident.

