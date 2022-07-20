Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Jones Co. VFDs respond to 2-vehicle crash in Laurel

Firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage in the westbound lanes.
Firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage in the westbound lanes.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S. Highway 84 East near Auto World around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage in the westbound lanes and began rendering emergency medical care. 

Bumgardner said two passengers in the pickup were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries by EMServ Ambulance Service. The adult and pediatric passengers of the four-door Sedan declined transport to the emergency department.

Firefighters also assisted with traffic control, while emergency personnel worked in the area. No other injuries were reported. 

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and MHP also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe
Letrail Leggins, 36, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary...
Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial burglary
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Horn Lake
Trey Ian Soule has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Richland man located, safe
Eli Beard, Columbia Academy
Players of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy senior QB Eli Beard
Eli Beard, Columbia Academy
Players of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy senior QB Eli Beard