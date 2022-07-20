Win Stuff
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser performed CPR and rescue breathing on an unresponsive four-month-old boy at a home on Red Hill Florence Road in northeastern Jones County on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, the child suffered a medical emergency and was not breathing and turning blue when Graeser arrived on the scene.

The child was transported by EMServ Ambulance Services to South Central Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a pulse. The child’s condition is not known at this time.

“Our personnel are trained in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation and Rescue Breathing which Sgt. Graeser performed for several minutes until advanced medical care arrived,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We are praying for this child and his family. Sgt. Graeser’s actions in administering medical care to this child and giving him a chance at survival were exemplary.”

Multiple JCSD units also responded to the scene to assist along with EMServ Ambulance Services.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

