Hattiesburg police arrest Letrail Leggins for commercial burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars today on two counts of commercial burglary.

The Hattiesburg Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 20, that Letrail Leggins was in police custody and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police previously issued a request for public assistance to find Leggins on Tuesday, July 19.

Leggins faces two charges of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred on July 17 at a business along North 40th Avenue.

He is currently awaiting his first court appearance.

