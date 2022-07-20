Forrest County School District gearing up for students to return

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Forrest County School District prepares for the start of the school year, there are a few changes parents and students will see once they return to campus.

With school starting on Tuesday, July 26, Forrest County Superintendent Brian Freeman said there are goals he wants the district to accomplish for this upcoming school year.

Return To Normal

“We are certainly wanting to try to get back to the most normal we can,” said Freeman. “We still have to be observant. COVID is still out there, but we have to get back to a normal setting by having our kids in school and our teachers teaching face-to-face. And so, that is going to be our goal, to try and get back to a normal setting that our parents and students are accustomed to.”

New Technology

According to Freeman, the school district is also looking at expanding technology offerings for students in the classroom.

“We are trying to explore into some virtual reality things for our kids,” said Freeman. “They do it at home already. They are already involved in a lot of the technology that’s out there, but we certainly are trying to be engaging.

“And so, we are looking at some different things to do, some joined projects and trying to bring a little more of the STEM into the classroom as well with computer sciences and other things. We’ve been able to do that at the older ages, but we haven’t pushed it down as much as we needed to.”

School Nutritional Program

Along with technology adjustments in the classroom, families may also experience a change in the cafeteria.

“Over the last two years, everyone was able to eat free meals regardless of their income, but that has changed,” said Freeman. “That’s a rule passed down from the USDA. And so, the program we were operating under the last two years is phasing out, and that’s something the parents need to adjust to.

“(Parents) need to fill out a form because they might even qualify and don’t even realize they do. So they need to fill out a free or reduced form so that we can process that and determine if those students meet the free and reduced numbers.”

Freeman says the district is strongly encouraging parents who have not yet registered their kids for school, to do so by the end of this week.

