Day two of 2022 Blood Bowl held in Laurel

The Blood Bowl is an annual, week-long campaign by Vitalant and WDAM 7 to help boost blood supply donations in the Pine Belt.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Day two of the WDAM-Vitalant 2022 Blood Bowl 2022 kicked off at the Cameron Center in Laurel on Tuesday, July 19.

The Blood Bowl is an annual, week-long campaign by Vitalant and WDAM 7 to help boost blood supply donations in the Pine Belt.

“This is the lowest time of the year for blood donations,” said Michelle Anderson-Jones, account manager for Vitalant. “The summertime, with school out and everything, people just aren’t getting out. They’re on vacation; they’re just not getting out and donating, and that’s when the hospitals need it the most.”

Among the Laurel residents who donated blood at the second event was Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

“We try to do it every eight weeks, which is allowed, but it’s important to donate blood, and the blood bowl is a good time to do it,” said Magee.

The Blood Bowl continues Wednesday, July 20, in Bay Springs, Columbia and Sumrall.

On Thursday, July 21, the cities of Waynesboro and Purvis will host events, and a donor drive in Collins will wrap everything up on Friday, July 22.

Vitalant hopes to get a total of 500 units of blood this week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

