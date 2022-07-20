City of Laurel swears in two new police officers; Openings still available

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel swore in two new police officers on the morning of Tuesday, July 19.

Mayor Johnny Magee conducted the formal ceremony that recognized both candidates as official police officers with the Laurel Police Department.

Ethan Williams and James Ainsworth recently completed the police academy and have received hands-on training as field training officers (FTO).

“It’s great,” said Police Chief Tommy Cox. “It helps us get a little bit more toward being fully staffed, and we’ve been short for a while, but we’re working towards it. These guys are great. They’re brand new; they just graduated the academy a couple weeks ago. So they’ve out on FTO learning how to really be a police officer.”

Even with two new officers, the police department is continuing to look for ten more candidates to join their staff.

Cox said that anybody interested in joining the Laurel Police Department should call (601) 425-4711 to make an appointment to discuss the job opportunity in depth.

The next test date for the Laurel Police Department will be in August.

