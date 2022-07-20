Win Stuff
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Special congratulations are in order for Poplarville, Mississippi’s very own Chapel Hart.

The country singing group received the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

The trio blew the judges and the crown away with an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene.”

AGT Host Terry Crews tweeting out pictures with Chapel Hart after their incredible performance. Chapel Hart will now head straight to the live shows.

The country singing group received the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.(WTOK)
AGT host, Terry Cruz Tweets picture about Chapel Hart's performance
AGT host, Terry Cruz Tweets picture about Chapel Hart's performance(WTOK)

