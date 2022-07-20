Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Ben Ethridge reacts to being selected by Minnesota Twins

Ben Ethridge’s dream came true on Tuesday as he was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th...
Ben Ethridge’s dream came true on Tuesday as he was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the MLB Draft.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ben Ethridge’s dream came true on Tuesday as he was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the MLB Draft.

Ethridge is a former West Lauderdale Knight and has been playing baseball since he was five years old. Ben talked about his reaction to the announcement.

“You know, it’s something I have worked for since I was five years old, so just to see that it’s finally coming true,” Ethridge said. “All the dreams, all the hard work that paid off cause I got to where I want, but I mean that’s just the beginning,” he said.

Ben was not the only former Lauderdale County baseball player to be selected as his fellow Golden Eagle Landon Harper was drafted a round prior by the Atlanta Braves. Ethridge and Harper grew up and played together all through college and now both of them have achieved another goal in being selected to Major League Baseball.

“I think it’s incredible. We grew up together, so it’s awesome that he’s going with me at the same time. Also being from the same area, having two people go at the same time, played at Southern Miss together and now we’re both going to be in pro ball so it’s just awesome for the whole community out there and everybody that kept up with us,” Ethridge said.

A historic draft for Southern Miss had six pitchers drafted, which is the most in program history.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Wade Barr, Seminary
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary senior QB Wade Barr
Wade Barr, Seminary
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary senior QB Wade Barr
The 12u All-Stars youth baseball team will begin their World Series run on Saturday, August...
Hattiesburg All-Stars headed to Dixie Youth World Series
Almost 70 years ago, Pat Sapp was born in Ohio. Nowadays, he resides in Biloxi with his family,...
Pat Sapp’s journey from Marine to Paralympic gold medalist