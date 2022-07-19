Stolen truck reported in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a truck has been reported stolen in Laurel.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said a resident reported their 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in an area west of 15th Street.

Cox said the missing vehicle has been reported to the National Crime Information Center.

If you have information on the stolen truck, you can call LPD at 601-425-4711 or your local law enforcement agency.

